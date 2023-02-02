The NNPP has denied having any plan to work with Atiku Abubakar ahead of the February 25 election

Moreover, the NNPP advised the PDP's presidential candidate to step down for its standard bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Atiku had earlier declared that he was in talks with Kwankwaso and the Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi

Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has advised Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to step down for its candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The NNPP also debunked claims that Kwankwaso is in talks with Atiku ahead of the presidential poll, The Cable reports.

The NNPP says has Atiku has nothing to offer Nigeria (Photo: @atiku, @KwankwasoRM)

This position was put forward by the national chairman of the NNPP, Rufa’i Alkali, who in Abuja on Wednesday, February 1, claimed that the PDP is in disarray.

According to Alkali, Kwankwaso has justified his position as a forerunner in the coming general election.

The NNPP's national boss advised Atiku not to go so low to impose himself on Nigerians.

He is certain that when it comes to northern Nigeria, Kwankwaso is the best option. Alkali added that it will be a disaster if Nigerians make the mistake of voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His words:

“What will someone want to offer in northern Nigeria, if not Kwankwaso — since they are talking about northern Nigeria now? The NNPP fully dissociates itself from the antics of Atiku Abubakar. We want Atiku Abubakar to step down for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“It will be a great mistake and tragedy to allow APC to continue with governance in Nigeria. If people are in doubt, let them go and think again.

“It is also a tragedy to allow some of these people who caused most of these problems to come back again. The parties have taken their presidential candidates to court – this is what we have called mutually assured destruction."

Atiku reveals he is in talks with Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, weeks before presidential election

The People Democratic Party presidential candidate earlier revealed that he is in touch with two of his rivals ahead of the national elections.

Atiku Abubakar disclosed this during a recent interview.

The former vice president said he had reached out to the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi for possible support.

