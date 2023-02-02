Governor Wike has opened up on his decision concerning choosing a preferred presidential candidate

The Rivers governor on Wednesday, February 1, said he knows whom he will vote for in the coming presidential election

Wike, however, noted that he did not inform anyone that he will publicly reveal the identity of his chosen candidate

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, seems to have made up his mind on which presidential candidate he has endorsed ahead of the February 25 election.

During the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s campaign rally in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 1, Wike noted that both himself and the people of the oil-rich state already know who they will vote for.

Wike said he knows his preferred presidential candidate (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

Defending his reason for not revealing the name of his choice candidate, the fiery governor made it clear that he never at any time mentioned that he will be making a public announcement on his decision.

He said:

“I never told anybody one day, I will bring a camera and announce to you this is who will go. I said I will tell Rivers people the candidate they will support.

“I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know.”

