A prominent Nigerian journalist Jaafar Jaafar has alleged that President Buhari is indifferent to the victory of the APC in the 2023 presidential election

Jaafar said Buhari supported Ahmad Lawan in the APC presidential primary against Tinubu who helped him to become president in 2015 and secured re-election in 2019

The journalist submitted that President Buhari's "betrayal" of Tinubu and his government's latest stringent policies may lead to the APC's defeat in the forthcoming poll

Jaafar Jaafar, a Nigerian journalist and news publisher, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to reciprocate the support given to him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, when he contested in 2015 and 2019.

Jaafar who is the publisher of Daily Nigerian said Tinubu midwifed the APC merger in 2013 and sacrificed his vice presidential ambition for Buhari's victory in 2015.

According to him, the former Lagos state governor also supported Buhari's re-election in 2019.

"In 2013, Tinubu midwifed the APC merger. In 2015, anointed Buhari as the presidential candidate, cornered the APC convention to Lagos, paid the delegates and sacrificed his VP ambition for Buhari’s victory. In 2019, Tinubu supported and campaigned for Buhari’s reelection bid," Jaafar said in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, January 27.

2023 presidency: Buhari dumped Tinubu, supported Ahmad Lawan - Jaafar

Jaafar said President Buhari during the APC presidential primary snubbed Tinubu and supported the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

He further alleged that the president now "appears indifferent" to the APC's victory in the forthcoming presidential election after his anointed candidate lost to Tinubu at the primary.

"But after Buhari enjoyed 8 years as president, he unabashedly fielded Ahmad Lawan, instead of Tinubu, as the “anointed candidate”.

"When Tinubu fought and got the ticket against all odds, Buhari appears indifferent to the success of the party in 2023 general elections," the journalist added.

2023 presidency: How Buhari's new policies are affecting Tinubu

The Naira redesign policy and the lingering fuel crisis are damaging to Tinubu's campaign, Jaafar noted.

He added that the APC presidential candidate's alleged struggle to recite the first chapter of the Holy Quran has also added to the woes, especially in the APC's northern stronghold.

"With the introduction of stringent naira swap policy a few weeks to the election and intractable fuel crisis, BAT’s popularity has nosedived across the country.

"In APC’s Northern stronghold, BAT’s bloopers on the first chapter of the Holy Quran has added to the woes," Jaafar tweeted.

He said the unfolding development may cause APC's defeat in the forthcoming February 25 presidential poll.

"Buhari’s betrayal and his last minute stringent policies that may lead to the party’s defeat," Jaafar said.

Tinubu speaks on alleged plot to scuttle 2023 elections through fuel scarcity, Naira redesign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu alleged that there were plans to scuttle the 2023 general elections through fuel scarcity and naira redesign.

He made the allegation while addressing APC supporters at the party's presidential rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Wednesday, January 25.

Nevertheless, the APC presidential flag bearer expressed confidence that the elections will hold and he will win.

