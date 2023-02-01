The Labour Party in Adamawa is facing a serious crisis threatening to reduce its chance of victory in the coming poll

Proof of this is the absence of most of the candidates of the LP during Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally held in Yola on Tuesday, January 31

On his part, the governorship candidate of the party in Adamawa, Umar Mustapha Madawaki, claimed that he and others are being schemed out of the LP's affairs in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

There seems to be a serious problem brewing in the Adamawa chapter of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

This is as candidates of the LP for various elective seats were said to have boycotted Peter Obi's presidential campaign rally in Yola, the Adamawa state capital on Tuesday, January 31.

Peter Obi storms Adamawa state for campaign (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Vanguard reports that the absence of the governorship candidate in the state, Umar Mustapha Madawaki, and other stakeholders of the party from the 21 local government areas was obvious.

It was gathered that the governorship, senatorial, House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and other candidates were absent at the rally as a form of protest to being allegedly schemed out of the party's affairs at the state level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Babachir Lawal playing God in LP - Candidates

Specifically, the aggrieved candidates accused the former Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal of hijacking the Labour Party and ceding the party’s governorship candidate and other positions to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with journalists in Yola on the LP's internal crisis, Madawaki opened up that candidates of the state's chapter have decided to boycott the presidential rallies held in the state beginning Tuesday ahead of the forthcoming polls.

He claimed:

“...as a governorship candidate, he is the leader of the party in the state, therefore all arrangements for the party’s presidential campaign were done without the notice of either of the candidates of the party which he alleged that the former SGF has a hand in the scheme to uproot them.”

Babachir replies

When asked what his take is on the accusation made against him, the former SGF claimed that he does not know any gubernatorial candidate in the state.

His words:

“Who are you referring to as your gubernatorial candidate, I don’t know who’s a candidate.“

2023 presidency: Igbo unions in the north make U-turn, endorse Obi, LP candidate

A prominent Igbo leader in the north, Chief Jacob Offorkansi, has criticized a group that calls itself Igbo Town Union General Assembly operating in 19 northern states and the FCT which reportedly endorsed the APC presidential flag bearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, recently in Imo.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Offorkansi, the Eze-Igbo of Garkida in Adamawa State, describing the group as people of fake identity, who cannot be traced anywhere.

In a press conference in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, December 20, Offorkansi, who was flanked by other Igbo monarchs from different northern states, said that a group of people that organized themselves in Owerri to collect money from the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, and possibly from the APC presidential candidate, cannot claim to be speaking for Igbo people in the north or anywhere.

Source: Legit.ng