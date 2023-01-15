Civil society organisations (CSOs) have once again urged electorates to prioritise next month's general elections

Electorates have been told that their vote will play a huge role in shaping the course of democracy in Nigeria for many years to come

Meanwhile, these electorates were warned not to take any election for granted as all strata of elections is as important as the other

FCT, Abuja - With less than six weeks to the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, electorates will once again have the opportunity to perform their civic responsibility in electing their preferred candidate to lead over 250 million Nigerians.

A major key player in the build-up to the 2023 polls are the civil society organisations (CSOs) who have continuously and consistently carried out sensitization programs, voter education and a whole lot of interventions to ensure voters are well-equipped with the necessary details that will inform the decision-making process at polls.

Political pundits and enthusiasts have forecasted that next month's election will be keenly contested and will be a defining moment in Nigeria's politics. Photo: @auwal_musa, @HamzyCODE, @opegoogle

Source: Twitter

However, questions are often being raised as to which election should electorates place focus on or prioritise the most at the general elections.

Some might argue that the presidential election is the most important because of its enormous power in influencing policies both local and international that will help sustain the economy of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Other opinions have it that the gubernatorial election is more important because of the governor’s ability to carry out intentional development across the state and down to the local council level.

For some, the legislative elections at the federal and state level are more important because of their statutory power to checkmate the presidency and its cabinet in making the wrong decision in terms of policies and other related governmental activities.

What are CSOs saying

However, some of the top CSOs executives have a whole different dimension to this conversation as they critically gave their view on which election electorates should place value on.

Speaking to Legit.ng recently, the executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Rafsanjani said the relevance of these elections depends on the individual or constituency.

He stated all the elections are important but appeal differently to different individuals and constituencies while urging that participation and the ability to discern the right candidates is what matters most.

Rafsanjani said:

"At the state level, I expect that certain categories of elites who are state residents; should ensure that the state assembly members and the governors are people they can trust to legislate and govern the state because they control huge resources and they control the policy and legal framework at the state level.

"So, people residing at the state level should equally be interested in who is their governor, who is their state assembly."

Similarly, human right activist and executive director of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal told Legit.ng that election is very essential to democratic development.

He said all elections at various levels of governance are as important as one another while noting that what is paramount is citizens' having a conceptual understanding of electoral participation.

Lawal said:

"All elections are important. There isn’t any which least essential to the advancement of democracy.

"To this end, we cannot say we’re practising a democracy and as citizens, we don’t understand the importance of participation."

Olasupo Abideen, the executive director of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) said every stratum of election is important but urged electorates at the state and grassroots level to focus more on the state legislative elections.

Abideen said:

"The most important election is all the elections because it affects our daily lives, but of course, I will only encourage Nigerians to beam searchlight on the state house of assembly because a lot of rot is happening there and we should at least get it right from the bottom top."

On the other hand, Moshood Isah, Yiaga Africa’s media officer believes the governorship elections should be more prioritised by electorates.

He said:

“I still believe that the governorship election is most important of all. Nigerians are yet to realise the powers their governors have.”

Nigeria’s democracy is at its critical stage and the 2023 general election is the only saving grace to salvage the incessant insecurity challenges, economic meltdown, impunity, nepotism and a host of other ills that have befallen the most populous black nation on the planet.

Source: Legit.ng