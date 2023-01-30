The APC has rejected the position of INEC on the controversies surrounding the BVAS report on the ruling of the Osun governorship election petition tribunal that sacked Ademola Adeleke of PDP

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, a former director of the Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, claimed that the APC obtained a certified copy of the initial server report before the initial data transmission of the report

But Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the APC PCC said the ruling party obtained the BVAS report after the election and declaration of results, adding that INEC position is a threat to elections

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has kicked against the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Osun Election Petition Tribunal on Friday, January 27.

Keyamo, who is also the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), stated that the broom party BVAS report after the election and declaration of results.

APC reveals danger ahead of 2023 election as INEC shares confusing views over BVAS controversies

The Minister of state for labour and productivity took to his Twitter page and argued that the reasoning presented by INEC is a big threat to the sanctity of democracy and elections in Nigeria.

Keyamo said this while reacting to the claim by Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, a former director of the Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, that the APC obtained a certified copy of the initial server report before the transmission of the initial data report by the BVAS hardware.

Osaze-Uzzi on the background of the recent ruling of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal that nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal subsequently declared Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as the winner of the election after deducting the number of over-voting from Adeleke's votes.

But in his reaction, Keyamo said:

"Then why did you issue APC a certified copy if all data were not in? APC obtained the BVAS Report AFTER the elections AND DECLARATION of results. This reasoning is a big danger to the sanctity of elections. BVAS data are expected to be received real-time. Nigerians are not fools."

What INEC says about Osun election petition tribunal's ruling

