The court in Abuja on Monday, January 30th struck out a suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari as President

In a fresh verdict on Monday, the suit seeking the outright sack of the president was thrown out by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo on three major grounds.

In fact, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo held that the suit was baseless, frivolous, irritating and vexatious in its entirety

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Monday dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2019 presidential election.

According to a report by The Punch, the suit seeking Buhari’s was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

The suit seeking Buhari's removal as President has been thrown out by a court in Abuja. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Court's final verdict

One of the grounds was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge also held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

Meanwhile, Owuru had instituted the legal action against Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Owuru, a British-trained constitutional lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984, asked the Federal High Court to declare him as the winner of the poll.

Among other reliefs, he had asked the court to determine the legality or otherwise of the decision by INEC in 2019 during which it postponed the election from February 16 to March 23.

