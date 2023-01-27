Justice Fadima Aminu of the federal high court sitting in Abuja has sacked the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno

The court subsequently declared that Michael Enyong is the authentic candidate of the PDP in the March 11 governorship election

Enyond has argued before the court that he was the winner of the PDP primary 2,448 of the total 2,776 votes but the party did not submit his name to INEC

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja federal high court has disqualified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, in the 2023 election.

Justice Fadima Aminu, in a judgement delivered on January 20, asked the PDP to submit the name of Michael Enyong to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its authentic candidate, The Cable reported.

Why court sacked PDP governorship candidate

The suit which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022, was instituted in August 2022 by Enyong where he argued that he won the PDP primary conducted on May 25, 2022.

Enyong referred the court to Justice Obiora Egwuatu's order on May 18 in file number FHC/ABJ/CS/606/2022. The order stopped the PDP from making use of its list of ad-hoc delegates to conduct the governorship primary election in the state until the substantive suit is determined.

He stated that he was the winner of the indirect primary election where he garnered 2,448 of the total 2,776 votes.

But the PDP refused to submit his name to INEC as the flagbearer of the party in the March 11 governorship election, adding that this was why he sought legal redress.

INEC on its part took a neutral stance on the matter, the PDP, which is the second defendant, never appear before the court despite evidence that the party was served with the originating summons and all other processes.

While delivering his ruling, the judge said the plaintiff has been able to defend his argument beyond a reasonable doubt.

