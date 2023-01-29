Ikeja, Lagos - Apparently dissatisfied with incessant attacks on his campaign team, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has sent a message to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that Adediran, popularly known as Jandor then urged the president, the IGP and the electoral umpire to intervene in the attacks, which he alleged were being perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Lagos PDP guber candidate, Olajide Adediran has called on Buhari, IGP over attacks on the campaign team.

Speaking at a World press conference held at Alausa, Ikeja on Sunday, January 29, Jandor said the whole thing started in 2022 when those commissioned to produce billboards for his campaign returned his money and his posters were destroyed in strategic areas of the state.

He recalled how he started a campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state on October 19, 2022, revealing that 192 wards have been visited so far, but that his team has suffered several attacks from the agents of the ruling APC.

Adediran said:

“We started with the Alimosho area before moving to Badagry. We visited the riverine areas in Badagry on the first day of the visit, but on the second day, when we visited the other side, we were attacked by the hoodlums of the APC.

“We thought the governor, who is the chief security officer of the state, would address the matter, but this was not to be. Similarly during our visit to the Agege area on January 21, 2023, our team was attacked. We reported the matter to the police. This also happened in the Kosofe area of the state a few days ago.

“What they do is to tell the people that wanted to receive us not to do so. They attacked our deputy governorship candidate, Ms. Funke Akindele, when she went to the fruits market in Kosofe on our first day there.

“On the second day, Wednesday, January 25, they attacked us in the Oworonsoki area. I called the state Commissioner of Police and told him that I would go in no matter what happened. Many of our people were wounded in the process.

He further stated:

“We went to Surulere the next day, but I was called by 2 am before we visited that thugs were already around. We still went there and on Friday, as I was praying in the mosque, being Jumat, they were calling my name that they wanted to attack me and some of my people were wounded in the process.

“Our campaign vehicles were destroyed and they also destroyed our office there. But the APC members are turning and twisting it that they were attacked by our people. We will continue to go ahead with our campaign despite what they are doing."

Jandor, however, said that the campaign is beyond him and that it is the people of Lagos State that wanted a breadth of fresh air, which he said he was prepared to give them.

He, however, thanked the Lagos commissioner of police, who he said had always been responding to his complaints, and that he always inform the police about his itinerary.

Also speaking, Mrs Aduke Akinde from Iponri, narrated how some thugs went to the place at night with suspected thugs and started searching for the house of the PDP chairman in the area.

Akinde stated that they arrived by 4 am with four vehicles and two tricycles with thugs and destroyed the chairs and canopies they had arranged to receive the Jandor campaign team.

Also speaking, Mrs Adeniyi Idowu aka Iyalaya from Ketu Fruits Market, said that as soon as she heard that Funke Akindele was approaching the market on Tuesday, January 24, she tried to organise other traders to meet her team, but that the secretary of the market said that she would not be allowed into the market.

She said:

“Later, we saw some boys with guns and other items. They destroyed our stalls and threatens us with guns. We have not been able to go to the market since then. We reported at the police station, but there is little they could do. They have destroyed our stalls and we have not been able to sell since then or go to our homes."

How we were chased away from our shops

Speaking on her ordeal, Tawa Alimi from Agege also alleged that she and others were sent away from their shops in Agege because a woman told them to vote for the PDP.

Alimi alleged that agents of the PDP sent them away from the market and told them that it belongs to the APC and not to the PDP.

The PDP ward chairman in Kosofe local government, Mrs Titilayo Adetayo, who was also present, narrated how they were confronted by thugs when they were trying to receive the Jandor Campaign team into the area.

Adetayo said that she was nearly killed by the thugs, adding that when she visited the DPO of the police station in the area with some of the wounded members of the party, they were arrested by the police but later released.

