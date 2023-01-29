Attempts by one of its members to support the APC in Ebonyi has been rejected by a socio-cultural group

The influential group, Great Elite of Ezekuna, stated that it can't support the ruling party in the southeast state

According to the group, supporting the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru is endorsing incumbent governor, Dave Umahi, for a third term

FCT, Abuja - A socio-cultural group in Ebonyi state, Great Elite of Ezekuna has disowned one of its leaders, Chief Chibuike Orogwu, for openly campaigning for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Francis Nwifuru.

The group said any support for Hon. Nwifuru to become the next governor in Ebonyi is a direct support for the incumbent governor, Dave Umahi through the back door.

The group accused Governor Umahi of foisting Hon Nwifuru on the electorates in Ebonyi. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter on Sunday, January 29 in Abuja, a pioneer member of the group, Chief Pascal Oluchchukwu, said Ebonyi do not need a stooge as its chief executive.

He said:

"We the members of this noble forum wish to state categorically that the Great Elite of Ezekuna has no hand in the hanky-panky political movement of Chief Orogwu. He is on his own.

''We can't support Hon. Nwifuru to become a governor because it's the same thing as voting for Umahi for the 3rd time as a governor.

"We don't need a stooge as the leader of the Ebonyi people. Orogwu is a businessman who might have reached a business agreement with either Umahi or Nwifuru and that's none of our business.''

The group further said anyone or individuals championing the same political course as Nwifuru is not doing it on his accord and not for the interest of the Ezza nation.

Elections: Diaspora stakeholders endorse PDP guber candidate

On its part, a diaspora group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID) has declared support for the governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

The group also called on people of the state home and abroad to shun zoning arrangement, tribalism and money-induced politics and vote for Odii to end poverty, create massive employment and good governance through his five-point agenda manifesto.

The AEISCID further encouraged all registered voters in the state who are yet to get their Permanent Voters Cards to take advantage of the additional days which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has provided to get their voters cards.

Elections: AEISCID reacts to delisting of Ebonyi PDP candidates' names from INEC's portal

The AEISCID has earlier accused INEC of delisting the names of PDP candidates on its portal ahead of the elections.

The group also alleged that some PDP chieftains are part of the plot to sabotage the party ahead of the polls.

They also cautioned INEC to be wary of the antics of some fifth columnists within its ranks.

Source: Legit.ng