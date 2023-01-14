Residents of Ebonyi have been advised to shun tribalism and zoning when voting heir preferred governorship candidate

The advice was given to the residents by the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora

The group also endorsed the governorship ambition of PDP guber candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii

Abakaliki - Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi state, a diaspora group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID) has declared support for the governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

The group also called on people of the state home and abroad to shun zoning arrangement, tribalism and money-induced politics and vote for Odii to end poverty, create massive employment and good governance through his five-point agenda manifesto.

Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii has gotten the support of an influential group in the state.

Source: UGC

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by AESICID President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the group encouraged all registered voters in the state who are yet to get their PVCs to take advantage of the additional days which INEC has provided to get their voters cards.

Part of the statement read:

"Our decision is well founded on the leadership and enterprising spirit of Odii who has demonstrated genuine love and commitment to meeting the welfare and needs of downtrodden Ebonyians over the years even as an individual business man hitherto with no interest in Ebonyi politics.

"We are abreast of the many philanthropic gestures which Odii has offered to indigent Ebonyians including building houses for several widows, assisting many Ebonyi young people to start up medium and small scale businesses and his towering records of touching many lives across the length and breadth of our dear state.

"Above all, we have also taken time to study his five-point agenda manifesto which touched on the key critical areas affecting our people especially as it concerns their economic wellbeing and social welfare.

"We are enthralled that his 'Promise of possibility' manifesto focuses on accelerated economic development and industrialization and youth and human capital development.

''We believe it specifically addresses the challenges of poverty and hardship which Ebonyians have endured for long particularly under the current administration under whose which our poverty statistics rose from 56% in 2015 to over 78%.''

AEISCID also beckoned on every political party, particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress, to play by the rules and ensure that the there's no threat to the peace during and after the elections.

