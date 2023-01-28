Bola Tinubu has revealed his plan for those who betray or disappointed him throughout his journey to becoming the president of Nigeria

The former governor of Lagos state has said that he will pay back disappointments with a lot of hard work

According to Tinubu, his mother taught him to be sad with those in trouble and rejoice with those who are happy

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that disappointment is an energiser for him to work harder.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Benin, Edo state capital city on Sunday, January 29, Tinubu said he will disappoint those who betray him with hard work.

Bola Tinubu is ready to disappoint all those who have betrayed him throughout the period of his presidential campaign. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that the former Lagos state governor said he will ignore people who disappoint him.

The former Lagos state governor also said that his mother taught him to share in people's sorry and rejoice with them when they are happy.

His words:

“Disappointment is an energiser for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you.

“The reason is that you are not my God and you are not my creator. My mother taught me that if you are sad, I will share your sorrow with you. If you are happy, I will rejoice with you. If you are poor, I will share the little I have with you."

Source: Legit.ng