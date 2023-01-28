Less than 30 days before the conduct of the 2023 general election, the Labour Party chairman in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos state, Ebele Belmon Nwuzor has declared that George Olawande Adegeye remains the party's House of Representatives candidate in Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency.

Legit.ng reports that Nwuzor made this assertion in a statement issued on Saturday, January 28, in Lagos, titled, "No Controversy: Hon George Olawande Adegeye is the Labour Party candidate for Amuwo-Odofin federal constituency."

She cited the fact that ever since Adegeye emerged as their preferred Reps candidate, many more members have been effectively galvanized for the good of the party.

Nwuzor maintained that no amount of blackmail or spurious claims by self-declared candidate, Ejike Metu would debar the journey to total victory in Amuwo-Odofin polity.

Courts affirm Adegeye as Labour Party's Reps candidate

She also cited the court's pronouncement that affirms Adegeye as the party's flag bearer, stressing that the party armed by this legal pivot will ensure the delivery of total victory.

The statement reads in part:

"It became very expedient to expressly inform the general public and particularly electorates in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency on the wickedly motivated action of some persons within the Labour Party in Amuwo Odofin to misinform the public on the authentic candidate of the party for the Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency seat.

"The Court of Appeal Judgement delivered on the 18th of November 2022 had earlier affirmed Hon George Olawande Adegeye as the authentic candidate of Labour Party for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

"We were surprised to see the posters of a self-declared candidate, Ejike Metu who we knew had earlier contested the Federal House of Representatives ticket in the Peoples Democratic Party before joining the Labour Party.

The chairman further stated:

"We sincerely appreciate Ejike's decision to join Labour Party but we won't tolerate any attempt to cause acrimonious division within the party for selfish ends.

"The Labour Party in Amuwo Odofin has waxed stronger especially when Hon George Olawande Adegeye became the House of Representatives, the candidate. He has helped tremendously in building and making the Party the choice of most electorates in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

"The Supreme Court in its ruling on Wednesday, 25th January 2023 has further reaffirmed Hon George Olawande Adegeye as the authentic candidate of our great party, LP for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency.

"It's time for Ejike Metu and his supporters to join hands with us in ensuring that all the candidates of the party win overwhelmingly in the 2023 general elections.

"The Labour Party, LP under my leadership is poised to win all elective seats in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency. We are consolidating our efforts to retain the tremendous love the people have shown us, especially for our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi.

She, however, urged the security agencies in Amuwo-Odofin to afford a level playing field for all political parties in the electoral process.

Nwuzor:

"We are reiterating that the security agencies in Amuwo Odofin should ensure level playing norms for all the political parties participating in the 2023 general elections."

Labour Party vows to sack APC in Lagos as party elects female chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party on Wednesday, January 18, declared that it would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

It was reported that the party made the vow while administering the oath of office to its newly constituted caretaker committee ahead of the poll.

Speaking at the event, the national legal adviser of the party, Barrister Akingbade Oyelekan, who led the new executive members in the oath-taking, said there is no other exco in the state recognised by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as being reported in the media.

