Osun, Osogbo - The Justice Development and Peace Makers' Centre (JDPMC) has called on electoral stakeholders to ensure they obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

This call was made on Wednesday, January 25 in Osogbo, Osun state during an interface between religious leaders and the Osun state chapter of INEC.

Electorates have been urged to exercise patience and exhibit reliance during the course of the PVC collection process. Photos: JDPMC

According to a joint statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by Most Rev. John Oyejola Bishop and Sheik/Alhaji Musa Animashaun, the interface held conversations on the need for citizens to troop out in their numbers and exercise their civic responsibilities.

The statement reads:

"It is important to note that the choices we make, why we make them, and how we make them; essentially determine the kind of leaders that emerge and consequently lead us.

"We, therefore, call on all registered voters to go out against all challenges to collect their Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2023 general election.

"Family members are implored to aid persons in need of special support to access their LGA INEC offices within the few days left for the closing of PVC collection.

"Employers are to magnanimously permit their employees who may need to collect their PVCs during work hours to do so. We particularly call on the government of Osun State to grant the same privilege to civil servants."

Meanwhile, registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs due to the current challenges in the process of distribution were urged to remain resilient and patient.

The statement reads:

"We ask for understanding with INEC considering the enormity of work that it requires to produce and deploy PVCs and other sensitive election materials across a giant nation as Nigeria whose voting population is said to be higher than 11 million than those of 14 African countries put together.

"We also call on all voters to avail themselves of all the opportunities available to receive voter education ahead of the election."

The interface had the presence of Mutiu Agboke, the resident commissioner of the independent national electoral commission (INEC) and other religious faith leaders all in attendance.

