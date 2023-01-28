Governor Seyi Makinde has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trending on a dangerous path with regard to its position on G-5 governors' demand for the rotation of power.

During an interview with Channels TV on Friday, January, Makinde, asked who his preferred presidential candidate for the February 25 election is noted that a lot can happen in one day when it comes to politics.

The Oyo state governor insisted that the position of his colleagues who are also members of the Integrity Group is premised on the constitution of the PDP which allows for equity and fairness in the allocation of power and elective offices, TheCable reports

Makinde argued:

“The first election is February 25, that is still little short of four weeks. We (referring to G5 governors) had issues and brought them up.

“We said the constitution of the party is very clear about rotation and zoning. I was the one who brought it up at the NEC meeting. Section 7(3)(c) of the PDP constitution is very clear.

“We are treading on a very dangerous path. I will not say because I’m in PDP then I should compromise on my principles and that is what the G5 governors are saying.↳

“The party says the PDP constitution, which invariably says you must zone and rotate party position, should be disregarded and we said no.”

