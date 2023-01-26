The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has denied the report that a former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang, has been expelled from the party.

The chairman of the APC in the Ibiono Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom state, Umoh Ekop, made the denial while addressing a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, January 26, Daily Nigerian reported.

According to Ekop, those who are behind the purported letter of expulsion were not known to the APC in the state.

Enang, who was an ex-presidential adviser was earlier reportedly expelled from the party by his Eastern Ward 2 executive in the Ibiono Ibom LGA.

But Ekop said the party's leadership of the local government chapter did not receive any petition or news from the ward chairman against Enang at any point in time.

The APC chieftain then described Enang's expulsion as the handwork of mischief makers and an insult to the people of Ibiono Ibom LGA.

According to Ekop, Enang can be described as the backbone of the APC in the local government area, thus, he cannot be expelled.

The statement reads in part:

“Enang is the only light and voice of the party at the local level as well as the known voice in Akwa Ibom that has always been speaking for the party.”

Source: Legit.ng