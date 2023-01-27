Chief Victor Umeh will not be taking part in the coming general election as the Labour Party's senatorial candidate for Anambra Central

This is as a Federal High Court in Awka on Friday, January 27, nullified Chief Umeh's election in the party's primary

The court, after a session presided by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, established that Umeh did not duly defect from APGA before joining the LP

Anambra - The election of Chief Victor Umeh, the Labour Party's senatorial candidate for Anambra Central Zone, has been voided by a Federal High Court in Awka, the state capital.

Umeh's disqualification came on Friday, January 27, after the court established that he did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act with respect to his membership in the party, Punch reports.

The court says Umeh's resignation letter from the APGA was not received (Photo: @SenVictorUmeh)

Source: Twitter

In a court session presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, it was gathered that there was no evidence that the resignation letter by Umeh to the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance was received and acknowledged by the party.

Even more, the court stated that the candidate's name was still in the membership register of APGA as of September 30, 2022, when he contested the LP's primary.

It added said Umeh’s name was not in the membership register of the Labour Party as at June 3, 2022, when the LP conducted its primary.

For this, the court nullified Umeh’s election and ordered him to stop parading himself as the senatorial candidate of LP, white a directive to the party not to accept or present him as its candidate.

Source: Legit.ng