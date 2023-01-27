The Kebbi state parliament has confirmed the resignation of its deputy speaker, Muhammad Usman

It was also gathered that at least five principal officers also tendered their resignation and was signed by 20 out of the 24 parliamentarians

A statement issued by the parliament also confirmed these resignations but did not disclose the reason for their resignation

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the development of their resignation was confirmed on Thursday, January 26.

The statement issued by the Kebbi state parliament did not reveal the reason for the resignation of the top officials of the parliament. Photo: Atiku Bagudu

The spokesperson to the Kebbi state parliament, Shehu Muhammad-Yauri also confirmed their resignation via a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

As contained in the statement, Muhammad-Yauri said:

“Six principal officers of Kebbi state house of assembly, from the deputy speaker, have resigned their appointments.”

It was also contained in the statement that 20 out of the 24 parliamentarians in the state parliament assented to the resignation letters of the five principal officers.

According to reports, it is unclear why the top parliament officials tendered their resignation as it was not mentioned in the statement issued by the parliament.

Another development gathered that Governor Atiku Bagudu was summoned to the state parliament on Thursday, January 27 to give an account of the N18.7 billion loan approved by the house on 18 October 2021.

