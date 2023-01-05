Alfa Imam, the former speaker of the Kogi state house of assembly, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

According to Tribune, the speaker left the party with no less than 3000 of his supporters to the PDP on Thursday, January 4.

Imam led his supporters in the APC at the Lokoja local government area to the PDP in the state, stating that the ruling party has failed.

The former lawmaker said he was overwhelmed by the warm reception he was given at the PDP, adding that he has overstayed in the APC.

He maintained that their movement from the APC to the PDP is not to seek an alternative to the ruling party but to move to a party that has structure and organised leadership.

While maintaining that the APC lacks leadership, Imam said he had stayed in the party to correct the error but he could not do that.

The former speaker recalled how he campaign against the PDP in the state but expressed regret that Nigeria has experienced hells from the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He expressed conviction that the PDP will win the 2023 general election, and that it is privileged for him to have joined the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng