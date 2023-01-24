The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council has revealed how hoodlums attacked Peter Obi in Katsina state

Diran Onifade, the campaign council's spokesman, said hoodlums attacked Obi's car with heavy stones on his way to the airport

The Obi/Datti campaign spokesman added that another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium used for Obi's rally on Monday, January 23

Katsina state - The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council says the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina state on Monday, January 23.

Legit.ng recalls that Obi was in Katsina state on Monday to woo the voters in President Muhammadu Buhari's home state.

The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council said hoodlums attacked Peter Obi in Katsina state on Monday, January 23. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He promised the people of the northern state he would fix insecurity if elected as president.

How Peter Obi was attacked, campaign council reveals

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 24, Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said, that the attack on Obi and his campaign team is condemnable, Daily Trust reported.

Onifade said the LP flagbearer had met with women in a town hall and then held a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

"However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers’ side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” Onifade said.

Attack on Obi: Campaign team reveals "suspects"

Onifade said the campaign team suspected that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had thought Obi could not measure up to their electoral strength in the northwest but were now shocked by the show of force of the “Obidient movement” in the region.

He urged security agencies to investigate the attacks to forestall future occurrences.

Peter Obi throws powerful jabs at Atiku, Tinubu

In another report, Peter Obi said that since leaving office as governor of Anambra in 2014, he has not received anything from the state.

Speaking during his presidential campaign rally in Kano on Sunday, January 22, the flag bearer of the Labour Party said that most of his colleagues vying for the office of the president in the forthcoming presidential election are still enjoying benefits from the government they served.

Atiku Abubakar, a vice president of Nigeria is contesting for president under the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congres and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) served as governors of Lagos and Kano states at different times.

