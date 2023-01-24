Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate has assured the people of Abia that he would industrialize the state

Acknowledging that the people of the state are industrious, Tinubu said, as president, he will take advantage of it to revive the state economically

He also promised to give the state the needed attention that will catapult it into economic relevance

Umuahia - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to industrialize Abia state if he is elected as the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu made the comment addressing APC supporters at the party’s presidential rally at Umuahia Township Stadium on Tuesday, January 24 as part of his ongoing rallies.

He praised the people of Abia state, saying they are one of the most industrious, energetic and dynamic people one can find on earth, adding that he will make them more globally recognized if elected president on February 25, promising to establish a primary industrial hub in the state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Tunde Rahman, spokesman of Tinubu quoted him as saying:

“Your state is a centre of production and industry. Today, my hope is renewed that together we can achieve industrial activity unprecedented in our history.

“Aba market is one of the largest in West Africa. I see it becoming a major exporter of all types of manufactured goods to Asia, to North and South America and Europe.

“I see this state humming with industrial activity such that it will become a world famous centre of activity from the manufacture of clothing to that of cars, appliances and computers and their components.”

Tinubu, specifically said he will invest massively on the welfare of the youths so they can be empowered to create jobs.

He noted that exposing Aba traders to modern techniques in their trade and businesses will give them an advantage over their competitors worldwide.

The APC presidential candidate further said, as president, he will ensure the state continues to thrive economically and break new boundaries through government support and creation of an enabling environment for businesses to witness accelerated progress.

