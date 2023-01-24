Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has shared a letter from Raymond Dokpesi to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on what is to transpire very soon.

In the letter shared discovered and shared on Facebook on Tuesday, January 24, Dokpesi, the owner of Daar Communications, revealed to the Okowa a plan by some APC members (about seven million of them) to defect to the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP) in Asaba, Delta state.

The APC members are planning to defect to the PDP on Tuesday, January 24 (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, @IAOkowa)

Source: Facebook

According to Dokpesi in the letter, the APC members who belonged to the President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group are planning to join Atiku Abubakar's campaign train on Tuesday, January 24, during a rally in the state.

Dokpesi acknowledged that the APC members are powerful and very influential, adding that the Delta governor should do the needful to secure their new membership in the PDP.

The letter read:

"Your Excellency may wish to find enclosed a letter from former members of the President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group who officially wish to decamp en-mass from the APC to the PDP in Asaba during the Delta state Campaign Rally on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

"We have done due diligence on them and found that they have over 7,000,000 (seven million) registered voters in their fold. They are very strong in the South-south region.

"I am informed that in order to manage costs they will come to Asaba with three representatives per state and twenty members of their National Executive.

"I strongly commend them to Your Excellency for consideration.

"Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and regards."

Source: Legit.ng