A huge wave of defection hit the NNPP in Yobe state on Tuesday, January 24, as about 170,000 of its members decamped to the PDP

One of the former influential chieftains of the NNPP, Babayo Liman, told journalists on Tuesday that he has pitched his tent with Atiku Abubakar

Liman complained that the NNPP lacks internal democracy and the ability to resolve some of its pending issues

Yobe - Babayo Liman, the zonal secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in northeastern Nigeria has led not less than 170,000 members and supporters into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing his defection on Tuesday, January 24, Liman noted that it was influenced by the NNPP's lack of structure and inability to resolve some internal issues, Punch reports.

Added to this, Liman said he was forced to resign his membership of and appointment in the NNPP owing to its failure to focus on some salient national problems.

The northern politician said for these reasons, he is defecting to the PDP and will be backing the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

His words:

“The party lacks structure and focus to address the problems of Nigerians.

“So, I decided to resign my appointment and join PDP in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

”As part of a tradition, when a leader defects from one political party to the other, he needs to inform his supporters of his decision.

“So I took it as my responsibility to go round the six North-Eastern states to inform supporters of my decision and position.”

2023 presidency: Heartbreak for Kwankwaso as NNPP in northern state endorses Atiku

According to Dele Momodu, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (PDP) in Bauchi state has endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer for the coming presidential election.

Momodu, a member of the PDP's presidential campaign council stated this via Instagram on Friday, January 20.

According to Momodu, the NNPP is urging Rabiu Kwankwaso to join Atiku in the PDP.

Momodu stated:

"NNPP in Bauchi State has endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and urged their leader Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to join the Atiku winning train."

