The supreme court has dismissed 4 appeals against the PDP and its governorship candidate in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu

Jimi Lawal, one of the governorship aspirants and some other ward delegates have filed appeals before the court

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reading the decision of the 5-man panel of justice, said the plaintiffs did not have the legal standing to challenge the result of the primary

The legal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state appeared to be coming to an end as the supreme court dismissed 4 appeals on the governorship ticket of the party.

The apex court dismissed the appeal which was filed by Jimi Lawal, one of the governorship aspirants of the party and some ward delegates, stating that they have no cause of action, Channels Television reported.

Has the Ogun PDP crisis been solved?

A 5-man panel of justices led by Justices Kudirat Kekere-Ekun gave the verdict following the withdrawals by the lawyers of the plaintiffs.

Tayo Olabode, who filed one of the appeals against the PDP guber candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, has his case dismissed on the ground that he lacked the locus standi to do so.

The judges agreed that the delegates who are claiming to have been disenfranchised in the PDP primary did not have the legal right to initiate court action against the primary and its winner, Adebutu, because they were not aspirants in the election.

According to the apex court, only aspirants in a primary election meant to nominate a candidate for the party have the legal right to challenge the outcome of the primary and not any other member of the party.

Another appeal was dismissed over failure to serve originating summon on the defendant, the court maintained that since the aggrieved defendant took part in the matter from the beginning to the end.

