After weeks of back and forth at the Osun state governorship election tribunal, judgment will be delivered in a matter of days

The tribunal in a statement revealed that the final verdict will be delivered on Friday, January 27

Meanwhile, the people of Osun state will be waiting anxiously to hear this verdict as Governor Ademola Adeleke's administrative seat is on the line

Osun, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke and his rival ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola will know their fates on Friday, January 27 following the announcement by the Osun state gubernatorial election tribunal.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the statement confirming the date of the final verdict was issued by the tribunal secretary, David Mike.

Ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola will be hoping for a favourable judgment on Friday, January 27 when the Tribunal will meet.

Source: Twitter

Prior to the announcement made by the tribunal, it was gathered that the three-man panel took the address of all the parties involved in the election petition at the session held on Friday, January 13th.

Justice Tertse Kume who leads the three-man panel assured all the parties assured all the respondents and the plaintiff that the judgement will be delivered in due time.

Some of the respondents that were petitioned include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

