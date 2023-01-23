Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the APC PCC, has dragged the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their recent call for an update from EFCC on fraud allegation against Bola Tinubu by ex-MD of Alpha Beta

Keyamo mocked the opposition after Oladapo Apara, the ex-MD of Alpha Beta, endorsed Bola Tinubu ahead of other presidential candidates in the 2023 election

The senior advocate also disclosed that the whistleblower who accused Atiku of syphoning public fund when he was the vice president of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 has released part 3 of the allegation

Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the endorsement of a former business partner of Bola Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate.

Oladapo Apara, an ex-managing director of the Alpha-Beta Consulting firm, declared support for the APC candidate in the 2023 presidential election, describing Tinubu as the best man to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC reacts as ex-MD of Alpha Beta endorses Tinubu, sends a message to PDP, Atiku

Why ex-MD of Alpha Beta endorses Bola Tinubu after the fraud allegation

Apara said his decision to endorse Tinubu followed a dispassionate assessment of other contestants in the presidential race with the former governor of Lagos state.

Recall that Apara was sacked from Alpha Beta in 2018 and in 2020, he accused Tinubu of owing the firm by proxy, a development that necessitated his sack while his shared profits were withheld for the period he worked with the organisation.

He also made other allegations against Tinubu, including money laundering, tax evasion, forgery and other fraudulent acts.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the APC asked the anti-graft agency to investigate its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over corruption allegations.

But reacting to Apara's endorsement, Keyamo said the man PDP relied upon to spin fraud allegations against Tinubu has endorsed him while reminding the opposition that the whistleblower has released part 3 of the fraud allegations against Atiku.

He said:

"PDP goons, please come and see! The man you rely on to spin your useless allegations against @officialABAT has endorsed him as the best candidate!! Meanwhile, I understand the whistleblower, @lionofjada has released a part 3 whistle against Atiku Abubakar."

