Fresh permutations and statistics have confirmed that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flagbearer holds more advantage ahead of his counterparts

Former Oyo state deputy governor, Hazeem Gbolarumi said Atiku is poised to win 70% of Oyo state votes

He stated that the Adamawa-born politician and former Vice President also holds the advantage of winning the southwest region as a whole

Oyo, Ibadan - The presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has been favoured to win next month's presidential polls.

This submission was made on Monday, January 24 by the Oyo state coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, Hazeem Gbolarumi.

As reported by The Guardian, the former Oyo state deputy governor stated that Atiku will dominate his counterpart at polls with a clean swoop of 70 per cent of total votes cast in the state.

He boasted that his principal will comfortably beat his counterparts in the southwest region with at least 40 per cent of the southwest votes.

Gbolarumi said:

“Go and write it down, Atiku will not take less than 40 per cent of votes in all the Yoruba-speaking states. And he needs only 25 per cent anyway. In Oyo State, particularly, I am assuring you that he will not take anything less than 70 per cent of the total vote cast. Atiku is winning."

The former deputy governor stated that the Oyo state electorates are eagerly waiting to vote for Atiku in next month's election.

He boasted that Oyo state is mostly dominated by the PDP and citizens will not be pitching their tent behind the federal ruling party.

Gbolarumi said:

''The people of this state will never vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the level of poverty in the country.

"I don’t know anyone as a major candidate. The only candidate I know is Atiku and is coasting home to victory.

‘’We will all be alive to witness this. Atiku is winning.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has been the subject of public scrutiny following the controversy around his involvement in an alleged scheme he spearheaded to divert public funds into private accounts without any suspicion.

Amid all these scandals, the Adamawa-born politician still remains one of the top contenders for the presidential seat.

