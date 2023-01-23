The executive members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have defected to PDP in Lagos

Olajide Adediran, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, received the defectors led by Ms Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka

Adediran noted that there is a need for the party to form an alliance to unseat the status quo in the state

Ikeja, Lagos - The governorship ambition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Dr Olajide Adediran, got a major boost on Monday, January 23, over the defection of the executives of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Legit.ng reports that the chairman of the SDP in the state, Ms Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, key members of the party's State Working Committee led hundreds of party members to defect to the PDP to team up with the JANDOR/Funke gubernatorial campaign council to actualize the breath of fresh air agenda.

Members of executives of the SDP in Lagos defect to the PDP and pledge support for Jandor. Credit: Wale Akinola.

Speaking at the official defection of the state SDP exco led by its chairman, Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, the defectors said they were convinced that the governorship candidate of PDP, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has the capacity to deliver the state.

Adeyinka said she like the movement in PDP, especially with the emergence of Funke Akindele as the deputy governorship candidate of the party. She noted that Akindele is a voice for Nigerian women and youths.

She added that the fresh breath introduced into Lagos politics by the emergence of Jandor and Akindele as well as other young people like Banky W is an indication that the people are ready to end godfatherism in the state.

Adeyinka said:

“Our aim of joining PDP is that we are tired of recycling status quo politicking in Nigeria and politics that imposes robots in person on the people.

“We are tired of the status quo called godfatherism. We want people we can elect into power that we can assess and people we can question. We want fresh minds and a system that will not continue to kill us as the future of tomorrow. Some of us feel positive that we don't have to travel abroad to live at least a comfortable life as citizens in our own country.

“And we find it convincing and we find a lot of attractions in PDP. The likes of Funke Akindele are role models for us. She is a grassroots person, assessable and she has impacted the system in Nigeria."

She further added:

"Funke Akindelel has created employment for Nigerian youths and she is doing wonderfully well. She is a saleable name and a voice for women and youths. So, I'm comfortable joining forces with somebody like her.

"We need a force that can match the muster we want to confront. We want a Lagos for all and not a Lagos for a few. We want a Lagos that works for everybody regardless of who you are. We want a Lagos that is working and killing the system of godfatherism. We want to kill the system that kills us as young Nigerians."

Speaking earlier, Jandor said joining PDP to rescue Lagos state is the best decision for the Adeyinka-led exco, adding that there is a need for them to form an alliance to unseat the status quo in the state.

The PDP governorship hopeful said:

“Today it is my pressure to announce to all of us that we are happy to have you in PDP. We know that you are a very should movement that has decided to stop complaining and want to join the process. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the fact that they knew that joining the process is the only way for us to have our way. And they decided to peach their tent in the PDP.

“This has confirmed the fact that there is a need for us to combine forces together to get what we want. In the state of Lagos, we all have aspirations but there is a need for alignment for us to achieve the aspirations. If that is the case, there is a need for us to come together and form a formidable force to unseat the status quo in the state.”

Speaking during the defection, Jandor said the defectors were convinced by his agenda on how to make Lagos a city for all irrespective of their tribes, religion or leanings.

The Lagos state PDP chairman, Hon. Philip Aivoji and other prominent leaders of the party and the campaign council expressed satisfaction with the decision of the SDP excos to join the PDP ahead of the forthcoming general election.

