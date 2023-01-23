The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released dates for its mock exams and main exams

The examination body also released the date for the commencement of sale for the direct-entry form

Similarly, price tags for these forms were also made known in its weekly bulleting published in Abuja on Monday, January 23

FCT, Abuja - At least 92,490 candidates have been registered so far by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Meanwhile, reports from Daily Nigerian reveal that at least 67,328 candidates have registered for the mock examination.

This development was contained in the weekly bulletin published by the office of the registrar in Abuja.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that JAMB started its registration on Saturday, January 14 and it's expected to close on Tuesday, February 14

JAMB registration details

According to the reports, it was gathered that two available pins were up for sale which includes the pin for the main exam and the other for the mock exams.

JAMB's bulletin:

“As already effected in the UTME exercise, two e-pins are available, N5, 700 for without mock UTME; N6, 700 for with mock UTME, while the Direct Entry is N4,700.

“Approved UTME fee remains N3, 500, reading text N500, the registration fee is N700, with N1000 for Computer Based Test (CBT) examination fee and an optional N1000 for mock examination for the candidates.”

Similarly, the report also revealed that registration for polytechnic and NCE students hoping to apply for direct entry into the university will commence their application in earnest.

The examination body, the direct entry form will be on sale as from Monday, February 20 while it closes on Monday, March 20.

JAMB stated that registered candidates for the 2023 mock UTME exams will commence on Thursday, March 16 while the main exams will hold from Saturday, April 29 to Friday, May 12.

