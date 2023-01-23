President Muhammadu Buhari left APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi without addressing the party supporters

The APC presidential campaign rally reportedly ended abruptly following the sudden fault of the sound system and electricity cut off

Buhari was earlier welcome to the state by Governor Bala Muhammad, the PDP governorship candidate in the state

Bauchi - It has been revealed that a faulty sound system is a reason behind the abrupt end of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Bauchi state.

According to The Punch, it was also learnt that another factor that led to the abrupt end of the event which was ongoing at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi on Monday, January 23, was the light that went off and could not be restored.

Why Buhari suddenly leaves APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi

The disruption happened when the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu began to deliver his speech soon after he mounted the podium.

President Muhammadu Buhari subsequently left the rally immediately with his entourage.

The president had arrived at the rally to lead the governorship and presidential campaign of the APC in the state.

It was learnt that Buhari arrived at the Tafawa Balewa airport in Bauchi at about 10:20 am on Monday.

Interestingly, Buhari was received by Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state at the airport.

Muhammed is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) competing with his major opponent of APC, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar for his second-term ambition.

Also present at the airport is Adamu; Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state and director-general of the presidential campaign council of the APC; Ahmed Lawan, the senate president and Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, among others.

