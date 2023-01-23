Ahead of the 2023 general elections, religious leaders have been urged to play a crucial role in maintaining peace and unity in the country

This recommendation was made to Muslim leaders in Bauchi state by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate

He stated that Muslim leaders must spread the teachings of fairness and justice amongst citizens

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged spiritual leaders always preach the message of fairness and fairness ahead of next month's presidential polls.

The APC stalwart made this remark according to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz of the Tinubu Media office on Monday, January 23.

Bola Tinubu has been tipped by many political pundits as the likely winner of the 2023 presidential elections. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

Tinubu stated that this move will deepen national unity and the dividend of democracy amongst Nigerians in the build-up to next month's election.

Jagaban as he is fondly also urged religious leaders not to be swayed by sentiments but rather should draw their conclusion from the track records of the individual contesting.

During a stakeholder meeting with Muslim leaders in Bauchi, the statement revealed:

"Our scriptures demand justice of us as believers. May we always honor that demand.

"That principle of fairness and justice also requires that leadership of society should be based on the quality of one’s ideas, character and accomplishments, rather than on traits unrelated to the ability to lead and govern justly, honestly.

"The recorded history of our faith shows how our Noble Prophet led a plural community. He did not confer special advantage to his own tribe, or clan."

While speaking to these religious leaders in Bauchi, Tinubu vowed that his administration will curb all the shortcomings of the current administration and also build upon the legacies of the current administration.

He stated that the incessant terror attacks, kidnaps and all other ills in Nigeria will be addressed if elected into office as Nigeria's next president.

Tinubu said:

"If elected, my government will work with you, as religious leaders, toward a lasting solution to the almajiri challenge."

Some of the religious leaders who spoke at the meeting included a representative of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Dr. Bashir Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi; Secretary Council of Ulama JIBWIS, Shiekh Dr. Gambo Kyari, and a representative of chairman JIBWIS Bauchi, Sheikh Salihu Sulaiman Ningi.

