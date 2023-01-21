Nigerians would come out on February 25, this year to elect the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari

The Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi is one of the major contenders for the most coveted seat in the country

Obi would have to defeat the candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to win the poll

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed delight over the endorsement of Peter Obi by some notable Nigerians.

The group has extended its appreciation to the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom; leader of the Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo; and the Ijaw leader, Edwin Clerk, for endorsing Obi.

The Igbo apex group, Ohaneze Ndigbo has lauded ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo and others for endorsing Peter Obi. Credit: Peter Obi

The vice president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, gave the commendation in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Friday, January 20, in Awka, Anambra state.

Obasanjo, Adebanjo, Ortom are true nationalists

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Ogene as saying that those endorsing Peter Obi's candidature were the true nationalists, who sincerely want Nigeria to remain one indivisible entity.

He said:

"We in Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide won't stop appreciating eminent Nigerians like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clerk, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Chief Ayo Odebanjo, and a host of them, who have continued to stand for the truth against all odds.

"These people are not supporting Peter Obi just for the sake of endorsement. They're doing so because they are aware of how Nigeria has marginalized the Southeast politically. They are aware that the southeast has been supporting candidates from other regions over the years, but other regions have not been supporting the Southeast to produce the president of Nigeria."

He further stated:

"The 2023 general election provides the opportunity for other regions in Nigeria to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, as a way of reciprocating the good gestures the southeast extended to them over the years, and Obasanjo and others I mentioned have taken the lead.

"Despite threats, intimidations blackmails, and pressures from all corners, these prominent Nigerians stood their ground in ensuring equity, justice and fair play in the Nigerian political platform. Since the end of the civil war in 1970, Southeast has not produced a president of this country.

"So, Obasanjo and others, in their wisdom, thought it wise that this time around, a man from the southeast should be given the opportunity for the sake of equity and fair play. So, we in Ohaneze Ndigbo will continue to remain grateful to them. And we encourage other prominent Nigerians to do likewise.'

Some electorate in the southeast are yet to collect their PVC

The Ohaneze chieftain also expressed worry over the volume of unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the southeast and called on registered voters in the region to collect their PVCs.

Chief Ogene noted that at the last count, the volume of uncollected PVCs per state in the region remains as follows: Anambra, approximately 33,000; Enugu, approximately 17,000; Abia, approximately 30,000; Ebonyi, approximately 19,000; and Imo, approximately 66,000.

He averred that with the southeast at the bottom of PVC registration with mere 11.5 million registered voters, there was no reason why the few that registered would not collect their cards.

He said:

"I will encourage youths of the Southeast to collect their PVCs. Youths constitute 60% of registered voters in the INEC portal. They should collect their PVCs, and make themselves available to liberate themselves from the shackles of bad leadership.

"INEC has made it simple by decentralizing the collection of PVCs to the polling units. Voters should not expect INEC to bring it to their houses. It is not possible."

