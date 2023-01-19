The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25th election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has pledged to introduce reforms in order to enhance the status of traditional institution in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Atiku, who was enthusiastically welcomed into the city of Ibadan by residents, made this disclosure while speaking at the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun on Thursday.

Prominent PDP leaders who accompanied Atiku to the palace included the Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus, Idris Wada, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dino Melaye, Namadi Sambo and Sule Lamido.

Others are Ndidi Elumelu, Abdul Ningi, Boni Haruna, Lyel Imoke, Yakubu Dogara and Philip Aduda.

Those who were in Ibadan to receive the former Vice President included Chief Jumoke Akinjide, Chief Wole Oyelese and Hazeem Gbolarumi.

Atiku while speaking, told the Olubadan that his government when elected, would introduce reforms that will allow the traditional rulers to perform their roles as expected.

Atiku while admitting that Nigeria is currently facing issues like insecurity, noted that traditional rulers have roles to play in order to maintain peace and security in their domains.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that such reforms when introduced would place traditional rulers in a position to ensure peace and security in their areas.

He said, "Let me assure you that the PDP government will bring some reforms to enhance the position of traditional rulers.

"To ensure that the traditional institution plays its role in ensuring security in the country.

"I remember that during the colonial regime, the traditional rulers play significant roles in ensuring security in their domains.

"The PDP will introduce the reforms to ensure that traditional institution take its rightful place. The government will dialogue with the people of various sections and areas in the country.

"These are the things we plan to introduce when we come to power".

The Olubadan who spoke through one of his High Chief, Tajudeen Ajibola advised Atiku to tackle insecurity in the country.

He also called for the creation of Ibadan state.

"On behalf of the Kabiyesi, the Kabiyesi said that we need Ibadan state. The people of Ibadan, dont you want Ibadan state?. We want you to fix security in the country".

Source: Legit.ng