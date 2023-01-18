The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he will like to step down from the race if he finds a credible candidate

Kwankwaso said this at Chatham House in London while reeling out his political credentials on Wednesday

The former governor of Kano state speaks on reviving the economy, tackling insecurity and reducing the poverty level and poor education, particularly in the north

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chatham House, UK - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said he is ready to drop his 2023 presidential ambition if he finds a better candidate in the race.

Kwankwaso, who is a 2-term governor of Kano state disclosed this while speaking on his political credentials at the Chatham House on Wednesday, January 18, Vanguard reported.

Kwankwaso reveals what can make him step down from the Presidential race Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso speaks on what can make him step down from 2023 race

The Chatham House is a research institute that is also called the British Royal Institute of International Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also promised to revamp the economy and make the environment conducive enough for businesses to thrive and open the door for more investment if he was elected as president in the forthcoming poll.

In his address at the Chatham House, the former governor of Kano state vowed to deal with poverty and poor education in the northern part of the country.

Latest about Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP, Chatham House, 2023 election, Kano, Arewa

Speaking on security, the NNPP candidate recalled his time when he was Defense minister and special adviser to the President of Somalia while promising mass recruitment into the Nigeria armed forces.

Kwankwaso is in the 2023 presidential race with the likes of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng