Dr Isaac Azi Wakili, the Agwom Izere, a first-class traditional monarch in the Angware in Jos East local government area of Plateau state has been abducted at his palace by some unidentified gunmen.

According to some sources close to the palace in Angware, the assailants attacked the palace at about 3am on Friday, January 20 and started shooting sporadically.

The security personnel attached to the palace engaged the gunmen but were overpowered, leading to 2 of them sustaining injuries while the assailants took away the paramount ruler.

The abduction of the traditional ruler was confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Alfred Alabo.

Alabo added that the tactical team of the police has been for the immediate rescue of the kidnapped paramount ruler.

Source: Legit.ng