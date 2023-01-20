The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally scheduled for January 20, in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, may be truncated as some internal unrest in the state chapter gains strength.

A prominent stakeholder within the state chapter of the party disclosed that the embattled governorship candidate in the state Emmanuel Bwacha, is alleged to be working at cross-purpose, Daily Independent reported.

Bwacha is alleged to queue behind Muazi Maji Sambo, the minister of transportation and coordinator for the Tinun=bu/Shettima campaign council in the state.

Also, there are allegations that the fund meant for the presidential campaign could be hijacked.

A chieftain of the APC in the state, Meshach Ezekiel, has alleged that the governorship candidate of the party in the state and his camp are on the move to force the minister to resign his position as the chairman of the campaign council in the state.

Ezekiel in his petition made available to journalists also alleged some tendency of corruption on N200 million set aside for the campaign council to host the rally in the state.

The aggrieved party chieftain claimed that Bwacha and his camp wanted Sambo to resign or they truncate every effort that will ensure the success of the presidential campaign council in the state.

He then called on the APC national body to look into the allegation to unravel accountability for the campaign and ensure that the party succeed in the state.

The internal crisis rocking the APC in the state could affect the chances of Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate as the state is one of the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

