Family members of the seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who were ambushed and killed by bandits recently Kaduna have been offered automatic employment into the NSCDC.

Leadership reports that reserved employment slots were added to the cheques of undisclosed amount of money to late officers' next of kin apart from the payment of their accrued benefits which is to come soonest.

This was disclosedby the corps commandant-general, Ahmed Abubakar Audi on Thursday, January 19, when he led top management team of NSCDC on a personal condolence visit to the bereaved families in Kaduna.

Audi admitted that killing of the officers which took places in the Birnin-Gwari area of the state was the most painful and tragic for him.

He described the killing of the seven gallant officers as colossal, and charged other personnel not to be deterred by the ugly incident, saying, instead, they should continue to put in their best for Nigeria's safety.

“Death is inevitable, it is heart touching losing the personnel.

"Although, this is not the first time we are losing personnel, but it’s so painful that we lost seven personnel at a time.

“It is a great loss, that is why I am here personally, to encourage all of you, to continue to do your best and not give up.”

