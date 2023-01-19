The PDP in Delta state has said the ruling APC failed to fulfil 16 promises it made to Nigerians when the party was campaigning in 2016

Funkekeme Solomon, the PDP campaign director in the state, made the statement while noting that the umbrella has been winning the state over time

Solomon said that the party had been to 23 of the 25 local governments of the state to speak with the people and they all agreed to vote for the PDP because APC is a fraud

Asaba, Delta - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to fulfil 16 campaign promises it made to Nigerians in 2015.

Funkekeme Solomon, the director of the PDP campaign council in Delta state, made the statement in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday, January 18, The Punch reported.

According to Solomon, the PDP has won the state over the years.

The PDP chieftain added that the APC made 16 promises before getting to the office in 2015 and the ruling party could not fulfil any of the promises.

Some of the promises, according to Solomon, are listed below:

Petrol at N45 per litre in the first year of administration Fredd education at all levels Allowance for every graduate after NYSC until they find jobs Generate 40,000 megawatts of electricity Stabilized the global price of oil at $100 per barrel The importation of refined petrol products will stop Functioning of all refineries at 100% Crushing Boko Haram terrorists in the first 3 months Bringing back all missing girls in captivity

He added that the PDP had been to 23 of the 25 local governments in Delta state and the people have agreed to vote for the PDP because the APC is a fraud.

