Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad is confident the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, win the 2023 elections and rule for two terms

Ahmad said the number the Labour Party flag bearer Peter Obi is bragging about cannot give him the presidency

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Buhari said Obi should come to the north and negotiate for the presidency after Tinubu finishes his two terms

State House, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has ruled out the chances of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 18, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Buhari said the number of Obi is "bragging" about cannot give him the presidency.

Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad said Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu will win two terms, says Bashir Ahmad

Ahmad who is the Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), boasted that the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the forthcoming election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also expressed confidence that Tinubu will win the second term in 2027.

Ahmad said for Obi should come to the north and negotiate for the presidency after Tinubu finishes his two terms.

Though he didn't specifically mention Obi's name, reactions to the tweet show many believe that he was referring to the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Also, apart from Tinubu, Obi is the second leading presidential candidate from the southern region.

The tweet reads:

"Whether you are ready to accept it now or never, the numbers you’re bragging can never give your the Presidency. After Asiwaju finishes his two terms, you can come to North and negotiate for it. Shi kenan!"

2023 elections: Ghanaian pastor endorses Peter Obi, says he should be unopposed

In another report, a pastor of one of the Assemblies of God churches in Ghana endorsed the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the pastor stated that if possible, Obi should be appointed president instead of being elected.

“Today in Nigeria, three men are standing for election. One of them when you check his record, he left office, just governor, just like regional minister, and he left N75billion in the coffers for the next man," he said.

Source: Legit.ng