Peter Obi's supporters have continued their extraordinary way of supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate

A palm wine tapper in a local community has gone the extra mile to show his support for the former Anambra state governor

In viral photos shared on social media, the man climbed a palm tree to paste the posters of Obi for passersby to see

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Twitter - Photos of a man who climbed a tree in his community to paste the posters of Peter Obi have gone viral on social media.

The unidentified man, apparently a supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, took the message of the 'OBIdients' to his community through his unconventional way of campaigning for his preferred contestant.

Peter Obi continues to get extraordinary organic support from many Nigerians. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The photos have sparked comments on social media by Nigerians, some of who were awed by the man's commitment to the Obi presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nairlanders react to viral photos of Obi supporter on palm tree

The photos were also shared on Nigeria's biggest online forum, Nairaland, which elicited responses from members of the platform.

A Nigerian with the moniker 'Domipraiz' wrote:

“Blessed is that man that was loved by everyone. Obi is the man of the moment no doubt.”

Efuaye wrote:

“You can't find such organic support in any other party. For other parties, money must be involved and a lot of guys are cashing out big time!”

Eunisam wrote:

“Organic love is real. Agape love is real. Everyone in the PO train. Nobody will Labour in vain. Your little contribution will never be in vain. A new Nigeria is POssible let's take back our country by all means.”

Esales wrote:

“It's organic love. If Nigerians love you, they don't attend your rallies, they do things like this. That's what people don't get. I have never attended a rally before for fear of bullet, but I got my own candidate I'm rooting for.”

2023: Ghanaian pastor endorses Peter Obi ahead of polls

Meanwhile, a pastor in one of the Assemblies of God Church in Ghana has endorsed Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the pastor stated that if possible, Obi should be appointed president instead of being elected, because of his records.

He also said Obi is a rare type of leader in Africa for leaving behind funds for his successor after his reign as Anambra state governor.

Mechanic refuses to collect money from car owner after seeing Obi's sticker on the vehicle

Recall that in Edo state, a mechanic refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

Source: Legit.ng