Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is back in the public domain again to discuss party affairs ahead of the 2023 polls

His appearance comes less than 24 hours after speculations making the rounds stated that he was seriously ill and suffering from an unknown illness

The Ondo state governor who met with party leaders reached a resolution with them to commence rallies for senatorial candidates in January

Ondo, Akure - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has silenced rumour carriers by making a public appearance less than 24 hours after it was reported that he is suffering from an unknown illness.

As reported by The Nation, the Ondo state governor met with the leaders of the Ondo state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to deliberate on the dates for the senatorial flag-off campaign in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and APC leaders in Ondo state have fixed dates for the senatorial rallies in the state. Photo: Richard Olatunde

Governor Akeredolu at the meeting decided on Monday, January 23 for the Ondo central senatorial district rally and Monday, February 6 for the Ondo north rally.

The governor encouraged leaders of the party to take it upon themselves to mobilise electorates to troop out in their numbers to vote for their candidates while also expressing optimism that the party will retain its dominance in the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin reiterated that the party is on course to retain its dominance across all areas in the state.

He said:

“From reports, the rally is adjudged the best. We must keep the tempo going. We have laid our hands on the plough and there is no looking back.

“The Presidential election is going to be ours, the Senate and House of Representatives are also going to be ours. We will win all the House of Assembly seats. We must work hard for this election."

