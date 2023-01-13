The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced plans to begin its outdoor campaign in Rivers state

The announcement was made by Ogbonna Nwuke, the director of the directorate of publicity and communication for the PDP Campaign Council

According to Nwuke, the PDP will leverage achievements and delivery of infrastructural projects by Governor Wike for its campaign

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Despite the ongoing crisis between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the party said it is now ready to begin the party’s open-air campaigns in the state.

In a statement by the PDP's director of the directorate of publicity and communication, Ogbonna Nwuke, the party has begun its countdown on the campaign trail in Rivers had begun.

The PDP has said that the party will leverage Governor Wike's achievement for its campaign. Photo: PH Son

Source: Twitter

Nwuke noted that the party has barely four days left for it to commence its outdoor campaigns in the state.

According to the chieftain, the campaign will start from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area on Monday, January 16, and will continue to other LGAs to showcase PDP candidates and their plans for the people of Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

PDP, a party to beat

Adding that the PDP remains the party to beat, Nwuke said such is evident in the delivery of infrastructure projects in Rivers state and beyond by Governor Wike.

His words:

“As a responsible and focused political party, experienced in the delivery of good governance, we are prepared to take our message of economic prosperity, social transformation, and political consolidation to all the nooks and crannies of Rivers state.

“By the grace of God, the report card, eminently earned by the performing governor of Rivers State, adjudged the best in the country has been well received by detribalized Nigerians and all true Rivers people."

Again Governor Wike breathes fire, explains why he is angry with Atiku, PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state expressed his displeasure with key leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor alleged that the party leaders failed to nip the crisis rocking the PDP in the bud for a lasting solution.

According to the governor, he will not stop saying the truth until all the anomalies within the party and his members are tackled squarely.

"Everyday Wike dances like village masquerade on live television," Atiku's right-hand man blasts governor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had earlier been described as a failed Tik-Tok comedian desperately trying to amuse Nigerians.

This description of Governor Wike was given by Phrank Shuaibu, a special assistant to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar.

Shuaibu said that Wike needs to grow up and respect the office of Rivers state governor which he holds.

Source: Legit.ng