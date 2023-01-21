The crisis rocking the PDP is yet to abate as Governor Wike of Rivers state gives a new condition

Wike is the leader of the aggrieved G-5 governors of the PDP asking the party's NWC to respect the zoning arrangement

Although Wike has given approval for the party to use a stadium in Rivers, the governor warns that he may cancel it if needs arises

Amid a raging crisis within the major opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Rivers state government has approved Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt for the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Punch reports that the state governor, Nyesom Wike, said the approval was given to the Presidential Campaign Council of the PDP at no cost.

Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers state said he may cancel the approval given to the PDP presidential Campaign Council to use Stadium for Atiku’s Campaign. Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Wike disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off of the PDP presidential campaign rally in the Oyigbo local government area of the state on Friday, January 20.

He said the PCC would be able to access the stadium two days before the event to verify and put in place what they required for their rally.

He, however, warned the director-general of the PCC in Rivers state, Dr Abiye Sekibo, not to make any attempt to access or take possession of the stadium before the approved date, saying he could change his mind and withdraw the approval.

He warned Sekibo not to provoke the Rivers State government by desperately wanting to take possession of the state-owned stadium weeks into the campaign.

Wike said:

“Let me also use this opportunity to warn Abiye Sekibo; we have made approval for your presidential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on February 11.

“You have no right to begin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the stadium now. We can only give you access to the stadium for two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect. Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down.”

“I know you are not ready to do that rally. You are only looking for an excuse. But you must do it. I know you are going to import people; no problem, go and import. We have given you the stadium.”

The governor also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for blaming him for the crisis that greeted the campaign of its governorship candidate in Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said the APC was a victim of a brewing crisis between its two factions in the Rumu-Woji community.

He wondered why the APC did not encounter a crisis during their rallies at the Tipper Park in Etche local government and the IYM Secretariat in the Ikwerre local government area.

