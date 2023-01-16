Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has posited that the cause of the ethnic tension in Nigeria was the result of the leadership of preference that the Nigerian government has displayed over time.

The former governor of Anambra state, while speaking at Chatham House, a research institute in the United Kingdom, on Monday, January 16, made the disclosure.

Obi promised to tackle insecurity at all fronts while adding that he would not leave one region and favour another if elected as president in the 2023 election.

He said he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Baba, would run a compassionate government if they can get to power while stressing that the cause of ethnic tension if Nigeria is neglect, and lack of transparency.

Because now, Obi has been criticised for his failure to condemn the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast, the region Obi hailed from.

On Sunday, January 14, Obi took to his Twitter page to reiterate his readiness to crush insecurity in Nigeria, while citing Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups but keeping silent on IPOB.

IPOB has killed hundreds of security men including soldiers and police. The group has also killed many prominent figures in the southeast, forced people to stay at home on Mondays and attacked offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Many political analysts have posited that IPOB activities in the southeast could mar elections in the region as the region has insisted that they want secession and not an election.

