The PDP presidential campaign council in Anambra state has said it is embarking on a campaign that will garner one thousand votes for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in each ward in the state

Obiora Okonkwo, the chairman of the council in Anambra, predicted victory for Atiku in the state and in the entire southeast region

Anambra is the home state of Peter Obi, one of the leading presidential candidate in the 2023 election and it is a state govern by APGA, the third largest political party in Nigeria

Awka, Anambra - In its bid to ensure victory for PDP in the February 25, 2023 elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Committee in Anambra State has launched a grassroots campaign project, called "One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes."

In a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Sunday, January 15, the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Management Committee in the state, Obiora Okonkwo, said the party is working hard to win Anambra and Southeast as always.

How PDP plans to defeat Obi in his home

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Okonkwo as saying that the PDP and the presidential campaign committee are confident of victory in the upcoming presidential elections, as they always did in the state of Anambra, and Southeast in general.

He said:

"We are taking the 'One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes" campaign to the 326 wards in Anambra State in order to make the campaign's theme 'Win As Always' practical and impactful. With the inauguration of ward and polling booth canvassers, which will be launched officially on the 18th of January, our gospel of recovery will be preached to every available Anambra voter."

Okonkwo noted that the party's canvassers would serve as apostles of the party, who would preach the gospel of the recovery and rescue agenda to every Anambra electorate.

He acknowledged that the Atiku/Okowa presidential management committee in Anambra state has got many converts for the party, and is still making inroads into every hard-to-reach area, which is necessary for the victory of the party and its presidential candidate.

"PDP in Anambra will win as always; but this time, with wide margins, as the campaign committee is targeting a significant percentage increase from previous victories in the state. PDP is working hard to harness and harvest popular votes from the 2.5 million registered voters in the state.

"Since the inauguration of the campaign council and management committee - both led by Senator Ben Ndi Obi, and my humble self (Okonkwo), we have put together a template called "Win As Always" to inspire PDP supporters and stakeholders, and to increase the party's acceptance in Anambra and the Southeast in general.

"With the 'Win As Always' template's success, we believe it's time to increase awareness among our people in rural areas (grassroots) in order to capitalize on the appeal and popularity that the PDP and our party's presidential candidate enjoy among Anambra people, and Igbo people in general," he added.

He expressed optimism that Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, will be victorious in Anambra under the "One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes" campaign project; which he said, is expected to complement the 'Win As Always' which will be launched in all the 326 wards and 5720 polling booths, from January 18, 2023, to January 22, 2023.

"In 2019, Atiku and PDP coveted 84% of total votes in Anambra. In 2023, the party and its presidential candidate look forward to acquiring ten to fifteen percent extra. Nigerians are yearning for the PDP to return to power. We in Anambra state and the Southeast are not left behind. We want the PDP back, and the recovery plan of Atiku Abubakar is sacrosanct," the DG concluded.

