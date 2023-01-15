The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has come out to address its latest controversy linked to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

It was gathered that an Arise TV cameraman was sent out of a dialogue meeting between Tinubu and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)

In addressing its actions, the APC said the event was not meant for coverage but the Arise TV cameraman was secretly recording the APC chieftain

As contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the publicity director of the APC campaign council, the cameraman was sent out for secretly filming Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Daily Nigeria Onanuga said:

“Arise TV cameraman clandestinely streamed live Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s event in Lagos today. He was not authorized by anyone. He was clearly on espionage but was busted and sent out. Is journalism by stealth part of the practice by Arise News?”

This action by the APC was greeted with a lot of criticism but Onanuga explained that the dialogue between Tinubu and the NESG was not meant to be a live telecast.

It was gathered that other TV stations invited to the event did not breach the stipulations laid down for the event.

He said:

“For clarity, the Tinubu-Shettima campaign is not against Arise TV covering its events. The Lagos NESG dialogue was not meant for live TV coverage.

"It was to be recorded and shown later. Other TV houses did not breach the rule, except Arise News. And it was done by stealth. Why?”

