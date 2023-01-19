Though Peter Obi is from the southeast, Governor Umahi has urged the Ndigbo to vote for the presidential candidate from the southwest, Bola Tinubu

The Ebonyi state governor said Ndigbo will benefit if Tinubu who is the APC presidential candidate is elected

Governor Umahi said Ndigbo in Lagos prospered when Tinubu served as the governor of the southwestern state

Izzi LGA, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi has urged residents of Ebonyi state and Ndigbo generally to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general election.

The governor made the call at the kick-off of the ruling party’s local government campaign rallies at Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area, The Nation reported.

Governor Umahi said Ndigbo will benefit if Tinubu becomes president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2023 presidency: Why Ndigbo should vote for Tinubu, Umahi reveals

Governor Umahi said the APC presidential candidate loves the Igbo nation, adding that the ethnic group will be fully accommodated and carried along if Tinubu becomes president.

He described Tinubu as an experienced and capable leader who has the capacity to take the country to the next level.

“We must go back to our polling units. We are standing with Tinubu and Shettima. They will take care of Ebonyi State the way Buhari took care of Ebonyi State. The way Buhari has been taking care of us that is the way Jagaban is going to take care of the Ndigbo.

“Jagaban was the governor of Lagos State and under him, Ndigbo in Lagos prospered and they are still prospering. We are not guided by sentiment; we will follow the man that knows the way," Umahi said.

Legit.ng notes that one of the leading presidential candidates in the poll, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, is from the southeast.

2023: Hope Uzodimma canvasses southeast votes for Tinubu, Shettima in Enugu

In a related development, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that Ndigbo need to embrace the message of "renewed hope" especially concerning national politics, for their collective and national interest.

The governor made the comment during the presidential rally of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu state.

Uzodimma who doubles as the APC southeast presidential campaign coordinator further advised Ndigbo to embrace the politics of inclusiveness at the national level as against the "isolation-kind" of politics which he said has yielded no result.

