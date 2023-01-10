A chieftain of the Labour Party, Professor Pat Utomi has revealed that landlords in Lagos state now refuse to accept his party as tenants to set up their offices across the state.

The highly revered political economist made this remark during a recent interview on the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

Professor Pat Utomi says the Labour Party has had challenges in renting campaign offices in Lagos state. Photo: Professor Pat Utomi

He said:

“In Lagos State, you cannot put up a poster. If you want to rent a house, for Labour Party, the landlord will say he doesn’t want APC people to come and burn down his house. You put up posters, they are torn within minutes.

“What kind of democracy is this? This is fascism that we are introducing into Nigeria. And I anticipated it. I wrote about it in a book that came out a couple of years ago – Why Not? It was about citizenship, state capture, creeping fascism and the criminal hijack of politics in Nigeria.

“So, you get these kinds of conditions that obviously are all targeted at stifling democracy and then you get the actors conducting themselves in manners where you see an erosion of the legitimacy of the process.”

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Prof Utomi revealed that the emergence of Peter Obi has sparked democratic interest amongst Nigerians and further breed enthusiasm among Nigerian youths in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

He stated that some of the political classes have has also continued to frustrate the effort of the people to have their will at polls.

Prof Utomi state that the registration of 13 million new voters was a positive development for a system that has declined over the years.

He said:

“So, 2023 is about how the will of the people can triumph, how a country whose population has a median age of 18 can have a small group of people in their 70s and 80s, less than three per cent of the population, hold their knees on the neck of the people.”

