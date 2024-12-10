Media personality Solomon Buchi has shared his opinion about the accusation labelled against US rapper Jay Z

In a lawsuit involving his colleague P Diddy, both of them were accused of engaging with a 13-year-old at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards

While Jay Z has said that he was innocent of the accusation, it did not stop Solomon Buchi from reacting to the issue

Relationship coach Solomon Buchi has given his take on the recent allegations of inappropriate behaviour against American rapper Shawn Carter, aka Jay Z.

Amid the allegations of assault against Jay Z's colleague Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman identified as Jane Doe in legal documents, said the Forever Young hitmaker was also involved.

Solomon Buchi lambasts those who judge P. Diddy but haven't judged Jay Z. Image credit: @solomonbbuchi, @diddy, @allthingsjayz

Doe noted that Diddy and Jay Z assaulted the teenager on September 7, 2000, at the after-party of the MTV Video Music Awards at the New York City's Radio City Music Hall, United States.

Though Jay Z claimed to be innocent, Solomon Buchi said anyone who believed that Diddy was guilty of the allegations against him should also believe what Jay Z was accused of.

The relationship coach added that those who dragged US rapper Nicki Minaj because her partner was accused of assault should also drag Jay Z's wife, Beyonce Knowles Carter.

According to Buchi, believing that everyone else is evil and one's fave is holy is insanity. He added that it’s man worship and a rubbish stan culture.

See Solomon Buchi's tweet below:

Reactions to Solomon Buchi's take on Jay Z

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Solomon Buchi's take on Jay Z below:

@AustinTunmise:

"Aura for Aura."

@pommyie:

"There are evidence and witnesses in Diddy's case while Jay Z's case is still an allegation."

@ClazzGechi:

"I make a younger boy go loco. Ku lo sa."

@Ephoms_Dave:

"Everyone knew that after P. Diddy's case, Jay Z was up next. I just don't get the double standards and everything. These people have demonised the entertainment industry and I've led many black Americans to lead their lives to paths of destruction."

@Essentialprotr1:

"Keep the Aura intact."

Allegations against P. Diddy gets more consequences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Diddy was said to have been cut from Diageo as well as Cîroc Vodka.

In light of his ongoing assault allegations, the music mogul will allegedly not be part-owner of DeLeón tequila anymore.

Netizens weighed in on Diddy's messy downfall, and many cheered that justice was being served.

