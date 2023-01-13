The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to plunge into crisis with less than 45 days to the 2023 presidential elections.

According to a Daily Trust report on Friday, January 13, the PDP lost the membership of its prominent old guards and a member of the party’s board of trustees, Professor Alphonsus Nwosu.

Professor Alphonsus Nwosu was a former federal minister of health under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo: Alphonsus Nwosu

Prof Nwosu, a former minister under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo tendered his resignation stating that he left the party because of its inability to maintain its zoning policy.

In a letter dated Thursday, January 12, copying the acting PDP BOT chairman and the chairman Ward 1, Nnewi, the former PDP chieftain said:

“This resignation for me is a matter of conscience and principle because of the party’s inability to adhere to the rotation provision in its (PDP) Constitution,” he wrote.

“The journey to rotational presidency between the North and South of Nigeria has been a long and arduous one and I have been involved. Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must learn to keep to an agreement reached by a Constituent Assembly (1995), and enshrined in the Party’s (PDP) Constitution (1998).”

Prof Nwosu’s reason to quit the party has been one of the major reasons and foundations of the ongoing crisis in the PDP.

As the election draws closer, the party has been divided due to a number of disparities that are attributed to the leadership structure of the party.

Even Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state accused the party of a lack of inclusivity, serial nepotism and lack of fairness.

